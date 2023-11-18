Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $61.51 Million Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $61,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

