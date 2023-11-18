Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $62.38 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Qualys worth $62,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $178.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $178.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $2,858,204. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

