Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $66.31 Million Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.17% of Uranium Energy worth $66,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 279.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 226,922 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 735,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.36 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

