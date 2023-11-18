Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $87.21 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $87,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

