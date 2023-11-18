Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,581 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Carlisle Companies worth $64,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

CSL stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

