Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,289 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 4.57% of Hess Midstream worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,905,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 15.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 752,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

