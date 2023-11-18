Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,893 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $80,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

