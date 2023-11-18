Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 319,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Mistras Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Insider Activity at Mistras Group
In other Mistras Group news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $63,013.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,518 shares in the company, valued at $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MG
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.