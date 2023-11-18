Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 319,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $63,013.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,518 shares in the company, valued at $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

