Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 6,458 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

