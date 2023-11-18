Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

MHK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

