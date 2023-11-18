Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Get Moody's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $356.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.05. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.