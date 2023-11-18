Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

