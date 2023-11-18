Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,383,000 after buying an additional 4,436,064 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

MFC stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

