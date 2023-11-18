Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,255 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

