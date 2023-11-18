Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 196,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.3 %

ARCO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

