Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of Myers Industries worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Myers Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

