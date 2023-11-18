Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
