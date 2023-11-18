Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,409,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,596 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.2 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Read Our Latest Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.