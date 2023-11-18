Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $197,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,807,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $320.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

