Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

