Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,333 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $53,593,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $40,077,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.44 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

