Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 0.3 %

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

