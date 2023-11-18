Morgan Stanley Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $8.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGTI. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agiliti from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $149,088.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Agiliti by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 401,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agiliti by 63.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 322,298 shares during the period.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

