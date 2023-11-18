Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 8.7% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 476,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 133,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
