Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 8.7% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 476,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 133,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.