MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $521.42 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

