National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 403 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $16,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,244,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,677,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91.

NRC stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.46. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $11,124,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth $6,789,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

