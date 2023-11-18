Ned L. Sherwood Buys 14,890 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

