Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The stock has a market cap of C$795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

