NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head-To-Head Comparison

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeoMagic alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ichor $909.36 million 0.81 $72.80 million ($0.58) -43.38

Profitability

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

This table compares NeoMagic and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Ichor -1.86% 3.31% 1.87%

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeoMagic and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ichor has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Ichor beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.