NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NetEase stock opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. NetEase has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

