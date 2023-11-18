Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.15. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

