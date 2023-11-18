New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 873,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 277,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $2,184,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.76 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

