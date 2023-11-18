Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,536 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $11,919.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,318.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($2.68). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
