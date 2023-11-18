Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,536 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $11,919.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,318.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($2.68). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 2,122.4% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

