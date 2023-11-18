Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.