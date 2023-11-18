NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

