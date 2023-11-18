Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 10%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 247,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 141,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.