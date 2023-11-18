NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.73

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 6062956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

