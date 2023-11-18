Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.