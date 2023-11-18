NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

