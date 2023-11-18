Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 765,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,890 shares.The stock last traded at $93.89 and had previously closed at $93.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.