Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTR opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.