Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

