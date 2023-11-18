Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.86.

NUVL stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

