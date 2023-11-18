Nwam LLC Acquires 135,934 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

