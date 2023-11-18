Nwam LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.43. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

