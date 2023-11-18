Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,079,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,119,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

