Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.