Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

JCI stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

