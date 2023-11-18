Nwam LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,192 shares of company stock worth $6,978,101 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

