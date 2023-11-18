Nwam LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after buying an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,508,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

